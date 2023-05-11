Aareal Bank Q1 Profit Surges; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Germany's Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders was 47 million euros, significantly higher than 15 million euros last year. Earnings per share came to 0.78 euro, compared to 0.25 euro a year ago.

Aareal Bank Group doubled its consolidated operating profit in the first quarter to 62 million euros from 30 million euros last year.

Net interest income rose 40 percent to 222 million euros from 159 million euros last year, driven by solid margins and higher portfolio volume, as well as the deposit-taking business continued to benefit from rising interest rates.

Net commission income also continued to increase, rising 13 percent to reach 72 million euros. Software subsidiary Aareon's growth was a major contributor to this.

Aareon said its sales revenues continued to develop very favourably, whilst the strong deposit base remained above the full-year target.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Aareal Bank continues to expect consolidated operating profit of between 240 million euros and 280 million euros.

In Germany, Aareal Bank shares were trading at 33.30 euros, up 0.76 percent.

