Aareal Bank CEO Hermann Merkens Will Not Return To Office

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank AG Tuesday announced that its CEO Hermann Merkens informed that he will not be able to resume work as member and Chairman of the Management Board for the foreseeable future from a medical perspective.

In accordance with contractual agreements, Merkens will therefore retire from the Management Board, and from active service, with effect from April 30, 2021.

The search for a successor, which was already expedited as a precautionary measure for this scenario, has reached an advanced stage, the company announced.

Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns, who have been acting as deputies to Merkens to date, will continue to perform Merkens' duties until further notice.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.