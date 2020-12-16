Markets

Aareal Bank Arranges Financing For CTP In Czech Republic - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank (AAALF.PK) said the company has arranged and underwritten the refinancing of two logistics and industrial parks in premium locations in the Czech Republic on behalf of CTP, a commercial real estate owner, developer and manager providing complete services in the logistics real estate sector. The refinancing is in the amount of approximately 403.5 million euros with a loan term of 10 years.

CTP will use the loan proceeds to refinance the two premium logistics parks comprising 32 properties in total.

