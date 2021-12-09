Aareal Bank: EGM Adopts Motions Submitted By Shareholder Petrus Advisers

(RTTNews) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) said Extraordinary General Meeting has approved the removal of Supervisory Board members, as proposed by one shareholder. At the virtual General Meeting, the motions submitted by shareholder Petrus Advisers were adopted by majority.

Petrus Advisers had called for the removal of Supervisory Board members Marija Korsch, Christof von Dryander and Dietrich Voigtländer. A majority of shareholders rejected the replacement candidates put forward by Petrus Advisers. The Bank will now seek the appointment of Supervisory Board members by the court.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.