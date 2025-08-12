Markets
AARD

Aardvark Unveils Promising ARD-201 Data For Obesity And Weight Maintenance

August 12, 2025 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics (AARD) reported positive preclinical results for ARD-201 in a diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model, indicating potential as an oral treatment for weight loss and weight maintenance.

The therapy showed promise as a standalone option, in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), and for sustaining weight after GLP-1RA withdrawal.

In the study, ARD-201 monotherapy delivered ~19% weight loss in 30 days. In weight maintenance testing after high-dose tirzepatide, ARD-201 alone matched high-dose therapy's effectiveness, while combining ARD-201 with low-dose tirzepatide achieved further weight loss.

Aardvark will launch two Phase 2 studies: the POWER trial (2H 2025) to prevent weight regain post-GLP-1RA discontinuation, and the STRENGTH trial (1H 2026) to assess ARD-201 alone and in combination with GLP-1RAs for weight loss quality and muscle preservation. These replace the previously planned EMPOWER trial.

Executives and independent experts said the data reinforce ARD-201's potential to fill gaps in obesity care by providing an oral, complementary approach that supports long-term results.

ARD-201 combines a DPP-4 inhibitor with ARD-101, a gut-restricted TAS2R agonist that triggers satiety hormones like GLP-1 and CCK, while preventing their breakdown, enhancing fullness and reducing hunger. ARD-101 is also in a Phase 3 trial for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Tuesday AARD closed at $10.04, down 9.96%, and is unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AARD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.