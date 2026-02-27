BioTech
AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics Pauses Phase 3 Trial Of ARD-101 In Prader-Willi Syndrome; Stock Plunges

February 27, 2026 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD) announced that it has voluntarily paused the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial. The HERO study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ARD-101 as a treatment for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

The decision to pause both the HERO trial and its open-label extension was based on reversible cardiac observations at above-target therapeutic doses identified during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study. Aardvark is conducting a comprehensive review of the data to determine next steps. Out of caution, the company has suspended ongoing enrollment and dosing in the HERO trial while this evaluation is underway.

As a result of these developments, Aardvark no longer expects to announce topline data from the HERO trial in the third quarter of 2026. Instead, the company plans to provide updated guidance in the second quarter of this year, once the review of the ARD-101 program is complete.

Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed the regular trading session at $12.49, down $0.01 or -0.08% as of 4:00:03 PM EST. In after-hours trading, the stock experienced a sharp decline, falling to $6.58, a drop of $5.91 or -47.32% as of 7:59:37 PM EST.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AARD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.