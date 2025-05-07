Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Key Healthcare Conferences in May 2025

Aardvark Therapeutics will present at three upcoming healthcare conferences in May 2025, showcasing its novel therapeutics for metabolic diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule therapies for metabolic diseases, has announced its presentation schedule for May 2025. The company will be featured at three healthcare conferences: the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on May 15, the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference in New York on May 20, and the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on May 21. Live webcasts of these presentations will be available on Aardvark's website, along with archived recordings for later viewing. Aardvark is developing treatments aimed at suppressing hunger related to conditions such as Prader-Willi syndrome, with its lead compound, ARD-101, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company is also working on a combination therapy, ARD-201, to enhance existing obesity treatments.

Potential Positives

Aardvark Therapeutics is showcasing its innovative research by presenting at multiple significant healthcare conferences, potentially increasing visibility to investors and industry stakeholders.

The company’s lead compound, ARD-101, is in Phase 3 clinical development for a rare disease, indicating significant progress in its drug development pipeline.

Aardvark is exploring novel approaches to treating metabolic diseases, which may position the company favorably within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

Company's reliance on third parties for manufacturing and clinical trials could lead to operational delays and risks that may hinder progress.

Potential delays in clinical trial timelines may impact the company's ability to meet anticipated milestones and could affect investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements contain caution about uncertainties, which may indicate a lack of stability and predictability in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is Aardvark Therapeutics focused on developing?

Aardvark Therapeutics develops novel, small-molecule therapeutics for treating metabolic diseases by activating innate homeostatic pathways.

When will Aardvark present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference?

Aardvark will present on Thursday, May 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET during the conference in Las Vegas.

Where can I access live webcasts of Aardvark's presentations?

Live webcasts of Aardvark's presentations will be available on their website under the investors section.

What is the lead compound developed by Aardvark Therapeutics?

The lead compound is ARD-101, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating hyperphagia associated with PWS.

What is the goal of Aardvark's ARD-201 development?

ARD-201 aims to address limitations of current GLP-1 therapies for obesity and related conditions through a fixed-dose combination.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AARD Insider Trading Activity

$AARD insiders have traded $AARD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AARD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES FUND IV, L.P. DECHENG has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $20,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIEN-LI LEE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,542 shares for an estimated $264,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (Aardvark) (Nasdaq: AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, announced that it will present at the following conferences during May:









Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Las Vegas







Presentation: Thursday, May 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET











H.C. Wainwright 3







rd







Annual BioConnect Investor Conference in New York







Presentation: Tuesday, May 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET











2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York







Presentation: Wednesday, May 21 at 2:35 p.m. ET







Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the company’s website,



www.aardvarktherapeutics.com



, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.







About Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.







Aardvark is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics designed to suppress hunger for the treatment of PWS and metabolic diseases. Recognizing hunger (the discomfort from not having eaten recently) is a distinct neural signaling pathway separate from appetite (the reward-seeking, desirability of food), our programs explore therapeutic applications in hunger associated indications and potential complementary uses with anti-appetite therapies. Our lead compound, oral ARD-101, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of hyperphagia associated with PWS, a rare disease characterized by insatiable hunger. ARD-101 is also being studied in hypothalamic obesity. Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a DPP-4 inhibitor, with a goal of addressing some of the limitations of currently marketed GLP-1 therapies for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related conditions. For more information, visit





aardvarktherapeutics.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: Aardvark’s business strategy, product candidates, ongoing clinical trials, planned clinical trials, likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that we may use our capital resources sooner than expected and that they may be insufficient to allow us to achieve our anticipated milestones; risks related to our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, shipping and clinical and preclinical trials; the risk that results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; and other risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the “Risk Factors” section of Aardvark’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When evaluating Aardvark’s business and prospects, careful consideration should be given to these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Aardvark’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Aardvark specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact



:





Carolyn Hawley, Inizio Evoke Comms





(619) 849-5382







Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.