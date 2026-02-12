Aardvark Therapeutics Establishes Ardia Subsidiary To Advance Dermatology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD) announced on Thursday the formation of Ardia Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary focused on building a dermatology pipeline.

Ardia will advance DIA-615, a clinic-ready topical candidate being developed for inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis.

Bryan Jones has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ardia and will transition from his role as Aardvark's Chief Operating Officer. Jones brings more than 30 years of biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical experience.

The move supports Aardvark's expansion beyond its metabolic disease programs, including the Phase 3 candidate ARD-101 for Prader-Willi syndrome and ARD-201 in Phase 2 development.

AARD closed Wednesday's trading at $12.67, up $0.06 or 0.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

