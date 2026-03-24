Aardvark Expects To Update On Paused Phase 3 Trial Of ARD-101 In Q2 2026; FY25 Net Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.(AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results reflecting a wider net loss. In addition it provided pipeline and business updates for it's investigational drugs ARD-101 and ARD-201.

Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics focuses on developing small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways to suppress hunger for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and metabolic diseases.

The firm's lead compound ARD-101 is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of hyperphagia associated with PWS, a rare disease characterised by insatiable hunger.

Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a planned fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a dipeptidyl peptidase-4(DPP-4) inhibitor, to address some of the limitations of currently marketed GLP-1 therapies for obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Aardvark's net loss expanded to $17.60 million or $0.81 per share from $8.78 million or $2.16 per share in the last year.

FY25 Results

For the full year 2025, Aardvark reported a wider net loss of $57.59 million or $2.93 per share from a net loss of $20.59 million or $5.15 per share in the year-ago period.

As of December 31, 2025, Aardvark had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $110.0 million, and the firm believes these funds are sufficient to fund projected operations into the second quarter of 2027.

Pipeline Update

In February 2026, the company announced a voluntary pause in enrollment and dosing in the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) and open-label extension (OLE) trials evaluating ARD-101 for the treatment of hyperphagia in individuals with PWS following unexpected reversible cardiac observations in a separate healthy volunteer trial.

Aardvark is conducting a comprehensive review of the data and is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine next steps for ARD-101.

Further guidance on the paused program is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

With pending next steps for ARD-101, the firm has also voluntarily paused the ARD-201 trials, including the Phase 2 POWER and Phase 2 STRENGTH trials and expects to provide further guidance on the programs in the second quarter of 2026.

Phase 2 POWER (Prevention of Weight Regain) trial evaluates ARD-101 and a DPP-4 inhibitor for the treatment of obesity and prevention of weight regain among patients who have successfully lost approximately 15% of body weight on GLP-1RA therapy.

Phase 2 Sitagliptin and TAS2R for Weight Reduction with Exercise, Nutrition, and GLP-1RA Trial and Hunger Assessment (STRENGTH) trial evaluates placebo-adjusted weight loss and the additive effects of ARD-201 combined with GLP-1RA.

Conclusion

"We hope to resume the PWS development program in a timely manner and expect to provide further guidance", said Tien Lee, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aardvark.

AARD has traded between $4.01 and $17.94 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $4.06, down 0.12%.

AARD is further down by 1.60% at $4 in the overnight market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.