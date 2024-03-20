News & Insights

AAR To Supply Surplus Material For CFM56-5B Engine To Cebu Pacific

March 20, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), a provider of aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions, Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year agreement to supply surplus material for the CFM56-5B engine to Philippine low-cost airline Cebu Pacific.

As per the deal, AAR will support the 30 CFM56-5B scheduled shop visits Cebu Pacific has planned for the term of the contract.

"Leveraging available OEM-approved surplus materials through our strategic FTAI Aviation partnership on the CFM56 engine platform will enable Cebu Pacific to realize significant cost savings during shop visits," said Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply.

