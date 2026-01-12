AAR Stock Up 43% in One Year as Insider Sells 23,621 Shares After Option Exercise

Key Points

A senior vice president of AAR Corp. sold 23,621 shares directly on Monday for about $2.29 million.

The transaction represented 26.42% of Jessup's direct holdings, as reported, reducing his direct ownership to 65,768 shares.

This sale followed the exercise of 14,652 options and involved no indirect holdings or transfers to related entities.

On Friday, Christopher Jessup, a senior vice president of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), executed a direct sale of 23,621 shares othrough open-market transactions following an option exercise, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,621 Transaction value $2.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 65,768 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($97.05); post-transaction value based on Friday market close ($97.03).

Key questions

What was the context for the share sale and how does the derivative component affect interpretation?

The sale was paired with the exercise of 14,652 options for common stock, with all shares sold directly; this structure signals the primary intent was liquidity from option conversion, not a discretionary reduction of long-held equity exposure.

How significant was the transaction relative to Jessup's prior activity?

The 23,621-share sale equated to 26.42% of direct common stock holdings, closely aligning with the 27.54% share reduction from the prior administrative sale completed in January of last year.

Did the transaction involve indirect holdings or transfers to trusts or related entities?

No indirect shares or gifts were reported; all activity pertained exclusively to direct ownership.

How does the sale relate to valuation and market context?

The weighted average sale price was around $97.05 per share, slightly above the Monday market close of $97.03, during a period when AAR Corp. had delivered a one-year total return of 43.28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.97 billion Net income (TTM) $94.10 million Employees 6,000 1-year price change 43.28%

* 1-year price change calculated using Monday as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AAR Corp. provides aviation aftermarket support, inventory management, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and engineering services, as well as expeditionary products for defense and government markets.

The company generates revenue primarily through aviation services contracts, supply chain logistics programs, and sales or leasing of aircraft parts and components.

It serves commercial airlines, cargo and regional operators, OEMs, leasing companies, and government/military customers worldwide.

AAR Corp. operates at scale within the global aerospace and defense sector, leveraging its expertise in aviation services and supply chain management to support commercial and government fleets. The company’s integrated business model enables stable, recurring revenue streams from long-term contracts and performance-based logistics programs. Its competitive edge is built on comprehensive service offerings, a diverse customer base, and a track record of operational reliability.

What this transaction means for investors

Jessup’s sale followed an option exercise, a structure that typically reflects liquidity and tax planning rather than a shift in conviction, though, to be clear, the function does not mention taxes. While the 23,621 shares sold represented about a quarter of his direct holdings, the proportional reduction closely mirrors his prior administrative activity.



Nevertheless, and with AAR shares solidly outperforming the broader market over the past year, investors should be watching execution, margins, and backlog strength more closely than modest, compensation-related sales. Fundamentally, the backdrop remains strong. In its most recent quarter, AAR Corp. reported revenue of $795 million, up 16% year over year, alongside adjusted diluted EPS of $1.18 and adjusted EBITDA growth of 23%. Margin expansion was driven by Parts Supply and Repair & Engineering, while recent acquisitions added long-term visibility through contracted demand. Management also raised full-year guidance, reinforcing confidence in forward cash flow generation.



Ultimately, this looks like a routine, option-driven transaction against a backdrop of improving fundamentals, expanding margins, and durable aviation demand. The investment case still rests on execution, not insider liquidity events.

Glossary

Option exercise: When an employee or insider uses their right to buy company shares at a set price.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or related entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust, family member, or related account.

Administrative trade: A transaction made for routine or planned reasons, often related to compensation or share plan management.

Derivative component: The part of a transaction involving financial instruments like options, rather than just regular shares.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Performance-based logistics: Service contracts where payment depends on meeting specific operational or performance goals.

Aftermarket support: Services provided after a product is sold, such as maintenance, repair, or parts supply.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



