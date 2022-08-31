AAR Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.31, changing hands as low as $42.87 per share. AAR Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.90 per share, with $52.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.94.

