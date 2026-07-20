AAR to Report Q4 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

AAR Corp. AIR is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 21, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.31% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect AIR’s Q4 Results

The planned acquisition of Aircraft Reconfig Technologies (“ART”) is expected to strengthen the company's aircraft interiors engineering capabilities and support the long-term growth of its engineering services portfolio.



Higher sales volume, driven by increased demand for new parts and growth from new and expanded distribution agreements, along with the contribution from the ADI acquisition, is expected to have boosted the Parts Supply segment's top-line performance.



Higher sales volume, driven by growth in airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, along with expanded capacity from the newly completed Oklahoma City facility, is expected to have boosted the Repair & Engineering segment's top-line performance.



Higher sales volume, driven by growth in Trax software activities, is expected to have boosted the Integrated Solutions segment's top-line performance.



Lower sales volume, primarily due to weaker demand across the pallet product line, is expected to have weighed on the Expeditionary Services segment's top-line performance.

AAR Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

AAR Corp. price-eps-surprise | AAR Corp. Quote

Estimates for AIR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 21.6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $892 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 18.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AIR



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AAR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



AIR’s Earnings ESP: AIR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AIR’s Zacks Rank: AIR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Teledyne Technologies TDY is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 22, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s earnings is pegged at $5.78 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.2%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.57 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



Hexcel HXL is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HXL’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $521.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



CurtissWright CW is set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 12.1%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $930.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

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AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.