AAR Q4 Profit, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.9 million or $0.66 per share, higher than $14.0 million or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.72 per share.

Sales for the quarter grew 9 percent to $476.1 million from $437.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $455.5 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

