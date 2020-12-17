AAR Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million or $0.23 per share, down from $14.2 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the second quarter were $0.31 per share, compared to $0.64 per share last year.

Sales dropped to $403.6 million from $560.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $409.38 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

