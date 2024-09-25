AAR Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year

AAR Corp. AIR reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 3.7%. The bottom line improved 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents against a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to improved sales growth as well as operating income.

Total Sales

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales of $661.7 million. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $646 million by 2.5% and increased 20.4% from $549.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to the acquisition of the Product Support business and organic growth.

Segment Details

In the fiscal first quarter, sales in the Parts Supply segment totaled $249.7 million, up 5.4% year over year.

Repair & engineering reported sales of $217.6 million, up 58.3% from the prior-year period’s level.

Integrated solutions sales amounted to $168.9 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $25.5 million, up 33.5% year over year.

Operational Update

The company’s gross profit margin deteriorated 70 basis points to 17.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

AIR’s adjusted operating margin increased from 7.3% to 9.1%, driven by a favorable contribution from the recently acquired Product Support business as well as improved execution.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $75.9 million compared with $74.7 million a year ago.

Net interest expense for the quarter totaled $18.3 million compared with $5.4 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Details

As of Aug 31, 2024, AAR’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $49.3 million compared with $85.8 million as of May 31, 2024.

The company’s long-term debt totaled $981 million as of Aug. 31, 2024, down from $985.4 million as of May 31, 2024.

As of Aug. 31, 2024, net cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $18.6 million compared with $18.7 million in the year-ago period.

