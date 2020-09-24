AAR Posts Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) Thursday reported first-quarter loss from continuing operations of $13.9 million or $0.40 per share, compared to income from continuing operations of $17.1 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations in the first quarter were $0.17 per share compared to $0.57 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter dropped to $400.8 million from $541.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $381.71 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.