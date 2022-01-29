AAR (NYSE:AIR) shareholders have earned a 4.2% CAGR over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 19% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 17% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, AAR became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AIR Earnings Per Share Growth January 29th 2022

We know that AAR has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think AAR will grow revenue in the future.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between AAR's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for AAR shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 23%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AAR has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AAR .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

