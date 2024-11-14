News & Insights

AIR

AAR Inks Distribution Agreement With Whippany Actuation Systems

November 14, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), an aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company, announced Thursday that it has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) business.

The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany's actuation product line and expands AAR's product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777.

AAR's distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
AIR

