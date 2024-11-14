AAR Inks Distribution Agreement With Whippany Actuation Systems

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), an aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company, announced Thursday that it has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) business.

The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany's actuation product line and expands AAR's product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777.

AAR's distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.

