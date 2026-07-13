Is AAR Expanding Its Presence in the Aircraft MRO Market?

AAR Corp. AIR continues to strengthen its position in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market through its comprehensive portfolio of aviation aftermarket services. The company provides airframe maintenance, component repair, parts supply, engineering support and fleet management solutions for commercial airlines, government agencies and defense customers worldwide.



AAR has been steadily expanding its MRO capabilities by increasing its maintenance capacity, enhancing its component repair services and growing its global distribution network. The company's strategically located maintenance facilities and broad aftermarket offerings enable customers to improve fleet availability, reduce operating costs and extend aircraft service life.



The aircraft MRO market continues to benefit from rising global air travel, aging aircraft fleet and increasing demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions. Airlines are focusing on maximizing aircraft utilization while delaying fleet replacements, driving greater demand for maintenance, repair and component support services. At the same time, defense customers are increasing investments in sustainment programs to maintain mission readiness, creating additional opportunities for MRO providers.



AAR is well-positioned to benefit from these favorable industry trends through its diversified customer base, global MRO footprint and expanding aftermarket capabilities. The company's continued investments in maintenance capacity, inventory availability and supply-chain solutions should support long-term growth as demand for aircraft sustainment services continues to increase.

Aircraft MRO Stocks to Keep on the Radar

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the aircraft MRO market are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: Through its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace businesses, RTX provides engine maintenance, component repair, digital maintenance solutions and comprehensive aftermarket support for commercial and military aircraft worldwide.



The Boeing Company BA: Through its Global Services business, Boeing provides maintenance, repair, engineering, supply chain and digital sustainment solutions for both commercial and military aircraft, supporting customers across countries.

The Zacks Rundown for AIR

Shares of AIR have risen 81.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.45X compared with its industry’s average of 8.67X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AIR stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.