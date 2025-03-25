AAR Earnings Preview: Recent $AIR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AAR ($AIR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $705,961,720 and earnings of $0.97 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AAR Insider Trading Activity

AAR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 133,427 shares for an estimated $8,927,723 .

. CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,981 shares for an estimated $2,392,200 .

. SEAN M. GILLEN (Senior VP-CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,385 shares for an estimated $1,153,160 .

. ERIC PACHAPA (VP-CAO & Controller) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $435,053

JESSICA A. GARASCIA (Senior VP, GC, CAO & Secretary) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $100,354

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of AAR stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.