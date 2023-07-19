AAR Corp. (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents, flat with the prior-year quarter.

For the full-year fiscal 2023, AAR reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, up 20% from $2.38 in fiscal 2022. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share by 0.4%.

Total Sales

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

For fiscal 2023, AAR reported net sales of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The reported figure also increased 9.3% from the $1.82 billion recorded in fiscal 2022.

AAR Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AAR Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

Segment Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales in the Aviation Services segment totaled $529.9 million, up 17% year over year.

Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $23.4 million, up 0.9% from $23.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Update

The adjusted gross profit margin in the reported quarter improved to 19.5% from 18.6% in the prior-year quarter. The margin expansion was a result of the favorable impacts of the company’s efforts to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

SG&A expenses rose 24.4% to $70.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. The adjusted operating margin expanded to 7.8% from 7% in the prior-year quarter, driven by growth in commercial sales. AIR incurred net interest expenses of $4.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of May 31, 2023, AAR’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $68.4 million compared with $53.5 million as of May 31, 2022.

The company reported long-term debt of $269.7 million as of May 31, 2023, up from $98.9 million as of May 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank

AAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Defense Release

Lockheed Martin LMT: It reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Upcoming Defense Releases

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW: The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Aug 2, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2023 earnings calls for a growth rate of 8.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s 2023 sales implies a growth rate of 5.5% from the prior-year reported figure. CW delivered an earnings surprise of 8.51% in the last reported quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL: It is slated to report its second-quarter earnings on Jul 24, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HXL’s 2023 earnings suggests a growth rate of 46.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hexcel’s 2023 sales implies a growth rate of 13.9% from the prior-year reported figure. HXL delivered an earnings surprise of 28.21% in the last reported quarter.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.