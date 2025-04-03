Markets
AAR Corp. Sells Landing Gear Overhaul Business To GA Telesis For $51 Mln

April 03, 2025 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) Thursday announced that it has finalized the sale of its non-core Landing Gear Overhaul business to GA Telesis for $51 million. The divestiture aligns with AAR's strategic plan to streamline its portfolio and focus on expanding its core aviation aftermarket services.

The agreement, first announced on December 20, 2024, supports AAR's goal of driving targeted growth and improving margins.

This move is part of AAR's broader strategy to invest in high-growth areas while optimizing its service offerings for commercial and government aviation customers.

AIR closed Thursday's trading at $53.58 down $4.03 or 7.00 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

