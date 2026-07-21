AAR Corp Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $50.7 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $34.0 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $61.0 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $928.0 million from $754.5 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.7 Mln. vs. $34.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $928.0 Mln vs. $754.5 Mln last year.

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