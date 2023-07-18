AAR Corp Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) released a profit for fourth quarter of $23.2 million

The company's earnings totaled $23.2 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $23.9 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $553.3 million from $476.1 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $23.2 Mln. vs. $23.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $553.3 Mln vs. $476.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.