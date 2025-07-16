AAR Corp Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.0 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $9.1 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $754.5 million from $656.5 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.0 Mln. vs. $9.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $754.5 Mln vs. $656.5 Mln last year.

