AAR Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $28.1 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $22.5 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $452.2 million from $410.3 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.5 Mln. vs. $28.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $452.2 Mln vs. $410.3 Mln last year.

