AAR Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AAR Corp (AIR):

Earnings: $18.0 million in Q1 vs. -$0.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.50 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $30.3 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $661.7 million in Q1 vs. $549.7 million in the same period last year.

