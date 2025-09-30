AAR CORP. Prices Public Offering Of 3 Mln Shares At $83.00/shr

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) announced that it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock at $83.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares from the company at the public offering price.

The company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions, will be approximately $239.0 million, or $274.9 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about October 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future acquisitions.

