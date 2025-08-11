AAR CORP. Prices Offering Of $150 Mln Of 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), a provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that it has successfully priced its offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2029. The Additional Notes are being issued at a price of 102.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from March 15, 2025, for a yield to maturity of 6.119%.

The Additional Notes are being offered as additional notes under an existing indenture, dated March 1, 2024, pursuant to which the Company previously issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2029. The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes. The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the senior notes offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering.

