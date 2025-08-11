AAR Corp. To Offer Additional $150 Mln Of 6.75% Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), a provider of aviation services, Monday said it plans to offer additional $150 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2029. Previously, the company had offered $550 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2029.

AAR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts under its unsecured revolving credit facility and to pay the cost of the offering.

