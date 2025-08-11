Markets
AIR

AAR Corp. To Offer Additional $150 Mln Of 6.75% Sr. Notes

August 11, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), a provider of aviation services, Monday said it plans to offer additional $150 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2029. Previously, the company had offered $550 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2029.

AAR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts under its unsecured revolving credit facility and to pay the cost of the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.