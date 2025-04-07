AAR CORP. Appoints Sharon Purnell As Chief Human Resources Officer

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), a global aviation services provider, Monday announced that it has named Sharon Purnell as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Purnell brings over 20 years of HR leadership experience across multiple industries. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Stepan Company, where she led efforts to boost talent retention and reduce costs.

AIR closed Monday's trading at $48.98 down $1.10 or 2.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

