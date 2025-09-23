AAR Corp Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.4 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $18.0 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $39.0 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $739.6 million from $661.7 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.4 Mln. vs. $18.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $739.6 Mln vs. $661.7 Mln last year.

