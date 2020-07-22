AAR Corp (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 24 cents. The figure reflected a year-over-year decline of 59.4% from earnings of 64 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 43 cents per share from continuing operations compared with 76 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019.



AAR Corp’s adjusted earnings for fiscal 2020 came in at 71 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 by 57% and the year-ago earnings of $2.40.

Total Sales

In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $416.5 million. The reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326 million by 27.8% but plunged 26% from $562.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year decline in sales was due to the impact of COVID-19 and the unprecedented grounding of all commercial fleet.

AAR Corp’s full-year sales came to $2.07 billion, up 1% from $2.05 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales at the Aviation Services segment summed $390.1 million, down25.3% year over year.



Expeditionary Services garnered sales of $26.4 million, down 35.1% from $40.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

AAR Corp’s cost of sales in the reported quarter fell18.8% year over year to $380.1 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 25.3% to $47.3 million.



The company incurred interest expenses of $2.6 million compared with $2.1 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019.



During the quarter under review, the company paid out cash dividends of $2.6 million.

Financial Condition

As of May 31, 2020, AAR Corp’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $404.7 million compared with $21.3 million as of May 31, 2019.

As of May 31, 2020, net property, plant and equipment expenses totaled$135.7 million compared with $132.8 million as of May 31, 2019.



As of May 31, 2020, total debt decreased to $602 million from $142.9 million as of May 31, 2019.

