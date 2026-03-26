AAR Corp. (AIR) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of AAR (AIR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 1.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.97 in the previous session. AAR has gained 43.2% since the start of the year compared to the 3.4% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 5.6% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 24, 2026, AAR reported EPS of $1.25 versus consensus estimate of $1.21.

Valuation Metrics

Though AAR has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for AAR? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

AAR has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 36.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 21.7X versus its peer group's average of 26.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AAR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AAR fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though AAR shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does AIR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AIR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT). ESLT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Elbit Systems Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 10.22%, and for the current fiscal year, ESLT is expected to post earnings of $14.65 per share on revenue of $8.93 billion.

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. have gained 20.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 62.25X and a P/CF of 52.66X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AIR and ESLT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.