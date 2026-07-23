Is AAR (AIR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AAR (AIR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AAR is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 77 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AIR has moved about 54.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This shows that AAR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is General Dynamics (GD). The stock is up 10.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, General Dynamics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AAR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.9% this year, meaning that AIR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, General Dynamics belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved -3.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAR and General Dynamics as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.