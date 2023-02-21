AAR (AIR) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AAR (AIR) closed at $53.44, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 12.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

AAR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AAR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.25, which means AAR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.