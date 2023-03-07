AAR (AIR) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AAR (AIR) closed at $54.68, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 6.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion, which would represent changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AAR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.03, so we one might conclude that AAR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

