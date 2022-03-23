AAR (AIR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AAR Corp. AIR reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by1.6%. Earnings recorded a solid surge of 70.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The company also reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents in the reported quarter compared with 87 cents generated in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $452.2 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $439 million by 3% and also improved 10.2% from $410.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details

In the fiscal third quarter, sales at the Aviation Services segment totaled $438 million, up 12.4% year over year.

Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $14.2 million, down 31.1% from $20.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Update

Adjusted gross profit margin in the reported quarter improved to 17.3% from 16.1% in the prior-year quarter. The margin expansion was the result of favorable impacts of the company’s efforts to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

SG&A expenses rose 8.9% to $48.9 million in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to digital and other investments to support the volume growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.7% from 5% in the prior-year quarter, driven by the company’s efforts to improve operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.

AIR incurred net interest expenses of $0.6 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with $1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Feb 28, 2022, AAR’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $40.6 million compared with $51.8 million as of May 31, 2021.

AAR reported long-term debt of $103.3 million as of Feb 28, 2022, down from $133.7 million as of May 31, 2021.

Lockheed Martin LMT reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 by 0.1%. Its net sales amounted to $17.73 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Lockheed Martin ended 2021 (on Dec 31, 2021) with $135.36 billion in backlog compared with $147.13 billion at the end of 2020. Its cash from operations at the end of 2021 amounted to $9.22 billion compared with $8.18 billion a year ago.

Raytheon Technologies’ RTX fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 6.9%. Its sales of $17,044 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,215 million by 1%.

Raytheon Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $7,832 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $8,802 million as of Dec 31, 2020. The company currently projects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.60-$4.80 for 2022.

Boeing BA incurred an adjusted loss of $7.69 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. Its revenues amounted to $14.79 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.96 billion by 12.8%.

Boeing’s backlog at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 increased to $377.50 billion from $363.40 billion at the end of 2020. The company’s operating cash outflow at the end of 2021 was $3.42 billion compared with $18.41 billion at the end of 2020.



