AAR (AIR) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 82.88

The average one-year price target for AAR (NYSE:AIR) has been revised to 82.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 78.28 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 87.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.59% from the latest reported closing price of 61.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 39,804K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,893K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 13.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 4.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 912K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 911K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 5.75% over the last quarter.

AAR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

