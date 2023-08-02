AAR (AIR) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 67.66

The average one-year price target for AAR (NYSE:AIR) has been revised to 67.66 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 59.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of 59.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.17%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 40,065K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,549K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 14.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,387K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,463K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 27.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 912K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 17.10% over the last quarter.

AAR Background Information

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

