AAR (AIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AAR (AIR) closed at $54.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 8.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the year-ago period.

AIR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AAR has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.6, so we one might conclude that AAR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.