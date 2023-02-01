AAR (AIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AAR (AIR) closed the most recent trading day at $52.03, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 15.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the year-ago period.

AIR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AAR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.26, so we one might conclude that AAR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

