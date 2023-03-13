AAR (AIR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AAR (AIR) closed the most recent trading day at $51.81, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 2.28% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

AAR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 21, 2023. On that day, AAR is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the year-ago period.

AIR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AAR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.87.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.