AAR (AIR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AAR (AIR) closed at $40.94, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 2.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.3% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AIR to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $421.44 million, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AIR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AIR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AIR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.37, so we one might conclude that AIR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.