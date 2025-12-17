Markets
AAR To Acquire Aircraft Reconfig Technologies From ZIM Aircraft For $35 Mln In Cash

December 17, 2025 — 10:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), a provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced it agreed to acquire Aircraft Reconfig Technologies from ZIM Aircraft Cabin Solutions for $35 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary adjustments.

Aircraft Reconfig Technologies is an engineering company specializing in passenger aircraft reconfiguration for leading global airlines. The company's full-service solutions include project management, engineering, and certification for aircraft interior reconfigurations. Founded in 1990, the company's approximately 100 team members are based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of AAR's Fiscal Year 2026. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to both margins and earnings.

