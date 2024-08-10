AAPL Stock Outlook: While Apple’s AI Plans Are Promising, Wait for a Better Entry Point

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Thanks to the inclusion of artificial intelligence elements in the iPhone, which is predicted to become the next major revenue generator for the tech behemoth, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock stays a consistent performer.

Apple is a fascinating investment because of its constant innovation, great financial success, and measured market growth. Apple’s market share, technical innovation, and forthcoming software and product introductions put it in a position for a steady increase in profitability.

Investors might want to purchase Apple stock in order to profit from these encouraging changes and Apple’s future. Just make appropriate investments at the correct moment.

Apple has been having a rough time lately, as shown by the stock chart; shares are down 5% over the last month. Since Apple stock has recorded lower highs and lower lows in recent weeks, it’s hard for investors to get interested before the $200 support level.

What’s more, Apple lags below 67% of the 1,601 firms in its peer group, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 32x. Indicating a high value, the current P/E ratio is also substantially above the 10-year average of 18.2x and very near to the peak of 40.4x.

Ultimately, Apple, one of the Magnificent Seven companies, is a solid pick, but you must wait for a better, more enticing entry position. Furthermore, if you are in a significant position, follow Berkshire Hathaway‘s (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) strategy and part ways with some of it.

Exciting Product Launches and Innovations

Future Apple iPhones include artificial intelligence elements meant to increase sales. During its June developer conference, Apple presented many artificial intelligence products and services under the Apple Intelligence name. These AI capabilities will enable a strong cycle of iPhone 16 upgrades. AI features improve camera performance, security, and user customizing.

Apple’s third-quarter sales dropped 0.9%, below projections of 2.2%. Luca Maestri, the chief financial officer, said the iPhone 15 series had surpassed expectations. Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter estimated income increased by 4.9%, the same as in the previous quarter.

Analysts predict artificial intelligence integration will propel significant advancement with the next iPhone enhancements. Oppenheimer has set a $250 price target for Apple, anticipating artificial intelligence to increase hardware synergies.

Apart from artificial intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will include 5x optical zoom, ultra-wide performance, a camera hardware button, and 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens.

Two AirPods 4 models will have new designs and USB-C charging. Premium models block out noise. The AirPops Max 2 has USB-C, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness.

The Apple Watch Series 10 will have sensors for sleep apnea and hypertension and larger screens. Given the enhanced powers of the Ultra 3, space black titanium would be appropriate.

Additional capabilities abound in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. New Apple Music and iCloud Mail tools, improved Apple Pay, and revised Apple Fitness+ are among other Apple upgrades.

Financial Performance and Market Expansion

Apple shows strong financial health, with its quarterly income of $89.5 billion. Projected to be about $388.3 billion, analysts estimate the company’s 2024 income with an estimated EPS of $6.55. These numbers show Apple’s consistent financial situation and room for expansion.

Apple is expanding in developing nations like Chile, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and India. Though China presents some difficulties, the firm has shown a clear comeback in revenues, encouraging the next expansion.

Apple now produces up to $14 billion worth of iPhones yearly in India, increasing its iPhone output there. Part of Apple’s approach to lessen reliance on China and maximize India’s manufacturing capacity is the first-time production of premium iPhone Pro models there.

Apple can manufacture and sell its goods cheaply in India as the government has lowered import taxes on iPhones and components. Apple’s profitability in the area is projected to increase since this cut saves between $35 million and $50 million yearly.

Apple’s sales in India have surged to over $8 billion, reflecting a 33% rise over last year. High-priced iPhones have been a major factor in this increase, underlining Indian consumers’ increasing buying power.

Wait for Apple Stock to Cool Down

Apple’s addition of artificial intelligence components to the iPhone will probably drive the next notable sales surge. Apple stock is, therefore, one of the greatest choices to include in any portfolio, but pricing remains a problem.

In the first quarter of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway sold 13% of its Apple stock holdings. Buffett said that the transaction was partially done in anticipation of higher taxes. Still, the choice also probably included careful rebalancing of the portfolio and profiting from gains.

This is the kind of move smart investors should follow: shift their earnings into underpriced equities and reinvest later on. Wait for the post-earnings glow to fade if you want to add to your Apple stock portfolio.

On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in AAPL.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

