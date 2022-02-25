AAPL Stock Is Temptingly Low Ahead of Big March Apple Event

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to feel the effect of a tech sector pullback. The company reported record-setting quarterly earnings near the end of January, which kicked off a rally, but it was short-lived. After more than a week of losses, AAPL stock is now at new record lows for 2022. It’s down 9.5% since the start of the year.

That may change in just a few weeks. Apple is expected to announce a special event for early March. That means new products, including one that could be a mega-seller. If anything is going to start another rally for APPL stock, the March event will be it.

That makes it a matter of days to pick up Apple shares at these current low prices before a potential rally and recovery begins.

What to Expect from Apple’s New Product Release Cycle

Apple releases new products every year. However, this year is being pegged as its “widest array” ever of new hardware releases. Thank the shift to Apple M-series silicon for Macs and iPads for that, along with expected upgrades to best-sellers like AirPods Pro. Plus the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. There’s also growing likelihood Apple will release its long-awaited, all-new AR/VR headset by the end of the year. Just in time to pounce on all the metaverse hype. A bunch of new, must-have Apple gear always has big upside for AAPL stock.

The big year is expected to start with an Apple Event in early March (the bets are on March 8). Here’s what Apple-watchers are expecting the company to announce.

Apple has a history of showing off new iPad models at Spring events. In January, the company registered nearly a dozen new iPad SKUs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). That’s a pretty reliable indicator they are coming soon. In March there’s a good chance we’ll see updated versions of the entry-level iPad, and a redesigned iPad Air. There could also be new iPad Pros. This includes an iPad Pro 11 that could get an M1 chip and possibly a mini LED screen update.

We could be seeing a high-powered Mac Mini equipped with an M2 chip and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that also features the M2.

But the big one — the release with real potential to move the needle for AAPL stock — is the 5G iPhone SE 3. Apple’s low cost iPhone with 5G has a huge potential market. Not just hundreds of millions of owners of older iPhones, but also over a billion owners of low-cost, older Android smartphones.

Concerns for Apple

Apple isn’t immune to factors like rising interest rates and inflation. AAPL stock has felt their sting just as badly as other tech stocks in 2022. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Apple customers tend to be willing to pay more. If consumers reign in their spending, Apple is likely to suffer less than other consumer electronics manufacturers. Apple has also felt the bite of semiconductor shortages — but managed to put together a record holiday quarter despite supply chain challenges impacting iPad availability.

Apple has also been doing a great job of convincing people to sign up for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. That subscription revenue helps provide a buffer should device sales take a hit. In that holiday quarter, Services was Apple’s second-highest performing division with $19.5 billion in revenue (up 23% year-over-year).

There are also the usual regulatory worries that have dogged the company for the past decade. In particular, the App Store is under fire both for locking in iOS device owners, and for the 30% cut Apple takes from developers. Add potential labor unrest to that list of issues. Rumors have been flying about Apple Store employees pushing to unionize.

Bottom Line on AAPL Stock

So, APPL stock isn’t perfect. The company faces plenty of challenges.

However, it’s a proven performer. With a “B” rating in Portfolio Grader, it’s still a pretty solid growth bet. Given everything Apple is expected to release in 2022, including a 5G iPhone SE, new AirPods Pro and new M2-powered Macs (along with the usual new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch) the company is going to have a stellar product lineup. Add the growing possibility that Apple is preparing to unleash an all-new AR/VR headset to the mix, and the picture for AAPL stock’s recovery and growth gets even stronger.

AAPL is at 2022 lows and the first of many new Apple products are expected to debut at a March special event. That means now is the time to move if you want to add Apple shares to your portfolio.

