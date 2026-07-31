AAPL Q3 Earnings Call Focuses on AI and Supply Constraints

Apple Inc. AAPL highlighted strong demand for its products while warning that supply limitations and rising memory costs will shape near-term results. Management emphasized Artificial Intelligence investments, product momentum and a transition in leadership during the fiscal third-quarter earnings call.

The company reported revenues of $109.4 billion, with executives focusing more on future opportunities and operational challenges than on the quarter’s headline results.

AAPL Highlights AI Expansion Plans

CEO Timothy Cook said Apple is advancing its AI strategy through Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI experience. He emphasized the company’s focus on private, personalized AI capabilities integrated across its ecosystem.

Cook said early feedback from developer and public beta users for Siri AI has been positive, while noting that Apple is using both on-device processing and private cloud compute to support AI features.

The CEO also pointed to Apple’s investments in silicon, unified memory architecture and device-level intelligence as foundations for future AI capabilities across its products.

Apple Faces Supply Chain Pressure

Apple executives identified advanced semiconductor nodes used for system-on-chip production as the primary supply constraint affecting the business. Cook said strong demand for iPhone and Mac products has reduced supply-chain flexibility.

CFO Kevan Parekh said Apple expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth of 9% to 11% year over year, with foreign exchange pressure and increased supply constraints affecting results.

Management said the supply issues are impacting iPhone, Mac and iPad availability, while demand remains strong across these product categories.

AAPL Sees Strength Across Products

AAPL delivered quarterly records across several product categories, supported by iPhone and Mac growth. iPhone revenues reached $54.3 billion, up 22% year over year, while Mac revenues increased 29% to $10.4 billion.

The company’s services business generated $30.7 billion in revenues, up 12% year over year, with records across areas including cloud services, payments, advertising and the App Store.

Apple’s financial statements showed total sales of $109.4 billion, net income of $29.8 billion and earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.

Apple Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apple Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple Addresses Memory Costs

Apple discussed rising memory expenses as a major margin factor. Cook said memory pricing increased through recent quarters and that the company expects higher costs in the September quarter.

Parekh said gross margin pressure was primarily driven by memory costs, with partial offsets from inventory benefits, lower costs for non-memory components and favorable product mix.

The company reported a June-quarter gross margin of 50.1%, which included a benefit from tariff refunds. Management expects fiscal fourth-quarter gross margin between 47% and 48%.

AAPL Answers Analyst Questions

Analysts focused on supply constraints, pricing decisions and the impact of AI investments during the question-and-answer session. Cook said recent product price increases were tied to significant memory cost inflation.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about Apple Upgrade and whether it could influence replacement cycles. Cook said the program is designed to make newer products more accessible through leasing options and is currently available in the United States.

A Morgan Stanley analyst questioned services growth trends. Parekh cited foreign exchange pressure, App Store business model changes and mobile gaming softness while noting continued strength across several services categories.

Apple Maintains Long-Term Focus

Apple highlighted its capital allocation and investment priorities, including continued spending on research and development, manufacturing initiatives and AI infrastructure. The company ended the quarter with $147 billion in cash and marketable securities and returned $33 billion to shareholders.

Cook also discussed his upcoming departure from earnings calls and expressed confidence in John Ternus taking over future leadership responsibilities.

Management’s message centered on sustaining product innovation, expanding AI capabilities and managing supply pressures while maintaining customer demand momentum.

Zacks Rank And Style Scores Signals

AAPL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that earnings estimate revisions are not currently pointing toward the strongest near-term stock performance category. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company information.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with stronger scores representing more favorable characteristics for the related investment style.







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