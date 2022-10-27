AAPL, PINS Beat; AMZN, INTC Mixed but Down

Our recent bifurcation among major market indices was apparent once again today, with the Dow +198 points on the day, +0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq -178 points, -1.63%. The S&P 500, which includes blue-chip stocks and plenty of tech, split the difference, -0.59%. The small-cap Russell 2000 once again looked to be out of the earnings-disappointment fray, +0.11% on the day.



Apple AAPL has released its fiscal Q4 earnings results after Thursday’s close, outperforming estimates on both sales and earnings. Its $1.29 per share was 3 cents better than expected on $90.15 billion in revenues, which surpassed the $88.47 billion consensus estimate. Yet shares are trading down on the news, possibly due to disappointing iPhone 14 Pro sales relative to expectations.



While iPhone sales overall were up +10% year over year, the $42.63 billion reported was light of the estimated $43.2 billion. Supply and demand issues — which appear to be alleviated to a certain extent across the industry — are apparently still prevalent at Apple. Not only that, but Services came in below expectations as well: $19.19 billion came up short of the estimated $20.1 billion, likely due to a -2% drop in the App Store. All that said, however, gross margins at Apple slightly outpaced expectations to 42.3%.



Amazon AMZN is getting crushed in today’s after-market following its Q3 results this afternoon. While earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks consensus by 5 cents — partially due to its $1.1 billion gain from its investment in Rivian RIVN — while coming up light on top-line revenues of $127.1 billion, versus $127.9 billion expected. AWS cloud services came in light of +30% for the first time in at least 6 quarters, to +28%.



But what really appears to be hammering at Amazon shares — now -18% in late trading as I type this — is the holiday quarter guidance coming in well below expectations: a range of $140-148 billion is expected for Q4, not even close to the $157 billion in the Zacks consensus. We expect the Zacks Rank for this current #3 (Hold)-rated stock to hit the skids in the coming days.



Intel INTC was mixed in its Q3 earnings report after the bell today, posting earnings of 59 cents per share easily surpassing the 34 cents expected while revenues of $15.34 billion in the quarter clearly missed the $15.49 billion analysts were looking for. Intel also lowered both next-quarter and full-year sales guidance — to a range of $14-15 billion and $63-64 billion, respectively, from a Zacks consensus of $16.5 billion and $65.7 billion, respectively. Shares are up 7% in late trading, however, perhaps on the notice that Intel will be cutting costs by $3 billion in 2023.



Pinterest PINS put up surprisingly good numbers this afternoon on both top and bottom lines: earnings of 11 cents per share more than doubled the 5 cents anticipated, on sales of $684.6 million which outpaced the Zacks consensus $665 million. Monthly and Daily Active Users (MAU, DAU) both came in higher than expected, as did Average Revenue per User (ARPU). Shares are trading up +12% in the after market, but still down more than -25% year to date.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.